Facebook’s spat with Australia is warning shot over future of news

Big tech will need to come to a detente with news providers, and the world is watching this stand-off closely

21st February, 2021
Behind Facebook’s hostile act against the Australian people lies the pressing issue of the future of news

In the short history of Big Tech, countries afraid of democratic accountability often shut down social media platforms. That trend was turned on its head last week when a social media platform afraid of democratic accountability shut down a country.

Amid a noisy argument over a proposal that would force it to pay for news available on its platform, Facebook blocked access to news outlets in Australia, including news from institutions fighting the Covid-19 pandemic....

