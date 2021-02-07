Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

EU is not a fortress, and must never become one

The lamentable triggering of Article 16 reminded us that the single market’s borders are already formidable – there’s no need to build them higher

Business Post
7th February, 2021
EU is not a fortress, and must never become one
The EU must be open to people, capital, goods and services from all over the world

It is a little over five weeks since Britain severed its remaining ties with the European Union, and the costs of Brexit are plain to see. A swathe of Irish exports to the EU now go through Rosslare, whereas until last December they would have gone via Britain and the Channel Tunnel. The ports of Dover and Calais are drowning in paperwork. Northern Ireland is marooned in the halfway house between the British market and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The test case taken against FBD by three Dublin publicans and another based in Athlone, Co Westmeath will have wide-ranging ramifications for their colleagues in the decimated hospitality sector, in particular

Covid insurance ruling will give hope to beleaguered Irish hospitality sector

The Business Post's View Business Post 6 hours ago
AstraZeneca got into a row with the US Food and Drug Administration over the conduct of a clinical trial

Editorial: EU must rethink vaccine strategy after its misstep

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Joe Biden began his tenure on Wednesday

Editorial: Biden begins a huge clean-up job on a country in crisis

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago
After being criticised for easing the restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, and with vaccines on the way, the government has decided that it is better to err on the side of caution

Editorial: State must move decisively to make travel Covid-proof

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1