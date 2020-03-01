Editor’s view: Time to listen to all voices on the housing crisis

There is no shortage of opinion on how to solve Ireland’s housing crisis. One solution proposed by Sinn Féin was to freeze rents. When reports surfaced last week that a rent freeze was tentatively discussed during government formation talks between the Green Party and Fianna Fáil – who oppose it on the grounds that it would be unconstitutional – it was enough to scare investors in the country’s biggest private landlord Ires Reit by wiping...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team