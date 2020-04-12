Sunday April 12, 2020
Editor’s View: More clarity is needed to quell the Covid threat

The public deserves to know which tack the government is going to take on coronavirus: eradication or suppression

12th April, 2020
The Taoiseach announced on Friday that lockdown will last for a further three weeks

The public now knows that the national lockdown is going to continue for another three weeks. The good news is that the continued spread of Covid-19 is progressing at a slower rate, due to the cooperation of communities and businesses with public health advice.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that the rate of infections is growing at 10 per cent per day, down from 33 per cent three weeks ago. Given the justifiable...

