Editorial: Working from home won’t suit everybody in a changing world
The government should tread carefully as it brings in new legislation to give employees the right to remote working
To paraphrase Mark Twain, rumours of the death of the office have been greatly exaggerated. Leo Varadkar’s announcement last week that the government will move legislation to give employees the right to seek remote working is to be welcomed, as recognition of how technology can grant us a better work-life balance.
The society that emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic will be different in numerous ways, and many companies will embrace the benefits of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Editorial: Mother and baby homes report reminds us of ideals betrayed
The Commission must not allow Church and state to shirk responsibility for the woman-hating ‘gulags’ of modern Ireland
Editorial view: Roll out vaccine swiftly, and support business in the meantime
Our government must ensure the vaccine roll-out is as quick and seamless as in other comparable nations – and help businesses to survive in the meantime
Capitol attack signals moment of real danger for US democracy
The assault on the seat of government by a mob encouraged by its own president is not only a disgrace for the US, but a warning of a moment of true peril
Editorial view: Turning a corner, but more uncertainty lies ahead
Covid-19 didn’t cause the world‘s ongoing problems, but simply illuminated and exacerbated them