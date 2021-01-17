Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: Working from home won’t suit everybody in a changing world

The government should tread carefully as it brings in new legislation to give employees the right to remote working

Business Post
17th January, 2021
Editorial: Working from home won’t suit everybody in a changing world
Leo Varadkar’s announcement last week that the government will move legislation to give employees the right to seek remote working is to be welcomed

To paraphrase Mark Twain, rumours of the death of the office have been greatly exaggerated. Leo Varadkar’s announcement last week that the government will move legislation to give employees the right to seek remote working is to be welcomed, as recognition of how technology can grant us a better work-life balance.

The society that emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic will be different in numerous ways, and many companies will embrace the benefits of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

As the report says, for at least the first half of that period, Ireland was a “cold, harsh environment” for most Irish people, but “it was especially cold and harsh for women”

Editorial: Mother and baby homes report reminds us of ideals betrayed

The Business Post's View Business Post 3 hours ago
Deborah Cross Vaccinator with Bernie Waterhouse, the first healthcare worker to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Editorial view: Roll out vaccine swiftly, and support business in the meantime

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
The mob, steeped in biblical fundamentalism, conspiracy theories and inverted patriotism, are the shock troops of Trump’s battalions of loyalists

Capitol attack signals moment of real danger for US democracy

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Medical staff member wearing protective gear take a swab from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing station in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Getty

Editorial view: Turning a corner, but more uncertainty lies ahead

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1