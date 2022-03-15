Editorial: West’s punishing sanctions against Putin are 21st-century tools of war

Vladimir Putin is waging his monstrous war on the people of Ukraine the old-fashioned way: by bombarding cities, inflicting mass civilian casualties, reducing parts of the country to rubble, and creating the biggest exodus of refugees from a war zone in living memory. And the Ukrainian people are resisting him the old-fashioned way, with uncommon heroism and courage.

But amid the horror, something new has emerged. The Nato alliance has ruled out any military engagement...