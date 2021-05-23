Subscribe Today
Editorial: We need to have an honest conversation about tax

It will be impossible for Ireland to support or oppose tax reform abroad while effectively ignoring it on our own doorstep

Business Post
23rd May, 2021
The conversation must go beyond our corporate tax rate to embrace the entire spectrum of tax. A new tax strategy for post-pandemic Ireland is required.

Across the developed world, a debate is under way about tax – what should be taxed, and where, how much should be paid, who should pay it, and how tax can be shared equally.

In the US, President Joe Biden is pushing the most radical tax overhaul in living memory. The OECD is developing a new approach to taxing corporate profits. The European Union wants to levy higher taxes on the technology industry and, perhaps,...

