Editorial: We must take our heads out the sand when it comes to our energy security

The Green Party has to accept that as we transition to renewable energy, gas will be a necessary part of our national energy security framework for many years to come

17th April, 2022
There will come a day when Ireland’s power grid is fuelled by clean, renewable energy. But until that time, gas will continue to play a crucial role as a transition fuel

There was plenty of anticipation in the energy industry last week when the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) issued a notice to say it would be holding a briefing on a new national energy security framework.

After four years of waiting, it appeared the government was finally ready to publish its long-awaited review of our national energy security. But no report was forthcoming. Instead, civil servants rehashed a number of announcements about how...

