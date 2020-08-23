Sunday August 23, 2020
Editorial view: Urgent need to rebuild public’s trust in wake of Golfgate

This government is not in control of the crisis, and it needs to start leading by example very quickly

23rd August, 2020
EU commissioner Phil Hogan attended the golf event last Wednesday Picture: RollingNews.ie

Last week’s revelations that a minister, members of the Oireachtas, a Supreme Court judge, councillors and even EU commissioner Phil Hogan were apparently flouting Covid-19 public health guidelines by attending a dinner following a golf event is a maddening example of “do as I say, not as I do”.

The government has plunged itself into a crisis at the worst possible time and an angry public have rightfully reacted in dismay....

