Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Editorial View: Ulster Bank review is a great chance to reform our banking sector

The prospect of change offers a rare chance to make Irish banks more sustainable, accountable and profitable

27th September, 2020
Policymakers and bankers in Dublin must begin to think about the what the impending change at Ulster Bank means to the Irish Banking market

The Irish banking industry is on the brink of a structural transformation. Earlier this month, Britain’s NatWest banking group confirmed that it was undertaking a strategic review of its ownership of Ulster Bank, this country’s third-largest high street bank. Among the options being considered are a merger of Ulster Bank with another Irish bank or winding it down entirely.

NatWest’s initiative is understandable. Known until recently as Royal Bank of Scotland,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Editorial View: Government must get serious to save tourism industry

It’s time to consider the nuclear option of cutting the sector’s 13.5 per cent Vat rate to save jobs and businesses

Business Post | 8 hours ago

Editorial View: Jobs disaster coming down the tracks unless government acts fast

Today's figures of incoming job losses are stark, and the government must do all it can to protect Irish businesses

Business Post | 1 week ago

Editorial View: It's easy being green, but let's not rely on shamrock diplomacy

It's comforting to have so much US backing as Boris Johnson attempts to violate the EU withdrawal agreement, but Ireland needs to tread carefully

Business Post | 1 week ago