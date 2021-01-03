Editorial view: Turning a corner, but more uncertainty lies ahead

As clocks struck midnight around the world three days ago, we finally left a miserable 2020 behind and entered 2021 in a spirit of hope and expectation.

The Covid-19 pandemic that ravaged many lives and livelihoods last year is still with us, and the virus that causes it is still winning the race against humanity. Yet, as more vaccines become available, there is a sense that a corner has been turned, that science has delivered just in...