The Business Post's View

Editorial view: Turning a corner, but more uncertainty lies ahead

Covid-19 didn’t cause the world‘s ongoing problems, but simply illuminated and exacerbated them

Business Post
3rd January, 2021
Medical staff member wearing protective gear take a swab from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing station in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Getty

As clocks struck midnight around the world three days ago, we finally left a miserable 2020 behind and entered 2021 in a spirit of hope and expectation.

The Covid-19 pandemic that ravaged many lives and livelihoods last year is still with us, and the virus that causes it is still winning the race against humanity. Yet, as more vaccines become available, there is a sense that a corner has been turned, that science has delivered just in...

