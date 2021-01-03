Editorial view: Turning a corner, but more uncertainty lies ahead
Covid-19 didn’t cause the world‘s ongoing problems, but simply illuminated and exacerbated them
As clocks struck midnight around the world three days ago, we finally left a miserable 2020 behind and entered 2021 in a spirit of hope and expectation.
The Covid-19 pandemic that ravaged many lives and livelihoods last year is still with us, and the virus that causes it is still winning the race against humanity. Yet, as more vaccines become available, there is a sense that a corner has been turned, that science has delivered just in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Editorial view: Clarity is needed at the end of a grim year
The continuing uncertainty over when businesses can fully reopen after months of inactivity is helping no one
All-island FDI agency could boost North’s economy post Brexit
Setting up a combined inward investment agency across Ireland would be difficult politically, but the benefits would be worth it
A bleak end to the year for businesses as restrictions return
The light at the end of the tunnel for hotels, restaurants and pubs is the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in 2021
The Business Post’s view: Facebook case goes to the heart of free market ethics
The century-old anti-trust law may not bear the weight of a contemporary case, but the FTC is right to pursue it in the public interest