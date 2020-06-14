Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Editorial View: Tough lessons to be learned from these sobering fatality figures

The data presented in today’s Business Post is a wake-up call for those who think Ireland has fared better than most other countries in dealing with the coronavirus

14th June, 2020

The excess death figures reported by this newspaper today call for some sober reflection. Ireland‘s hospitals were not overwhelmed, but the figures today suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a higher toll here than it has in many other European countries

Senior health figures and various government ministers have claimed that Ireland has managed better than many other European countries in respect of Covid-19. That contention is simply not borne out by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Brexit risks must sharpen focus on government formation

Despite a lack of resolution on many issues, Britain has formally rejected an extension of the transition period

Business Post Team | 5 hours ago

Editorial view: The people have done their bit, now it’s the politicians’ turn

As we inch back towards a kind of normality, speed is of the essence in forming a new government

Business Post Team | 1 week ago

A consummate wine correspondent with a love for hip hop and family

Business Post Team | 1 week ago