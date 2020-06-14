Editorial View: Tough lessons to be learned from these sobering fatality figures

The excess death figures reported by this newspaper today call for some sober reflection. Ireland‘s hospitals were not overwhelmed, but the figures today suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a higher toll here than it has in many other European countries
Senior health figures and various government ministers have claimed that Ireland has managed better than many other European countries in respect of Covid-19. That contention is simply not borne out by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team