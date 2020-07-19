Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Editorial View: Tough choices await new government, but saving jobs must be the priority

Given the grim economic backdrop, the wage subsidy scheme will have to be prolonged no matter how costly it is to the exchequer

19th July, 2020
In the coming days, the government will unveil its much-awaited economic stimulus plan. Pic: RollingNews

In the coming days, the government will unveil its much-awaited economic stimulus plan. It is not stretching the imagination to suggest that this will be one of the most important announcements this administration will have to make in its lifetime.

The economic backdrop is grim. Unemployment stands at over a quarter of the workforce, concentrated mainly in young people and among those in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Consumer confidence is fragile, and the surge...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Editorial View: Have we really done all we can to combat coronavirus?

In our desire to bring normality back to our lives, some of us may have slackened off and neglected to take precautions

Business Post | 8 hours ago

Donohoe’s appointment puts Ireland at the heart of EU finance discussions

The Minister for Finance has been recognised for his work in bringing rival member states to agreement on EU economic policies

Business Post | 1 week ago

Personal responsibility must take precedence if pubs are to reopen

If we are to avoid a second wave of the pandemic, we must not push too fast to reopen or behave as if the threat is gone

Business Post | 1 week ago