Editorial View: To address the housing crisis, we must rebuild

One of the unacknowledged causes of Ireland’s chronic shortage of homes is that we have forgotten how to build them. More than a decade since the bursting of a construction-led house-price bubble, the skills, imagination and capacity required to meet the housing needs of the Irish people have vanished. The result is a social and economic catastrophe in the making, which will be exacerbated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ireland’s construction...