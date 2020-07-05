Sunday July 5, 2020
Editorial View: Three big choices await new government on coronavirus assistance

It is already clear that the temporary wage subsidy scheme must be extended

5th July, 2020
As Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe noted last week, if he were to agree to all of the demands from business lobby groups for additional supports, the sum total could easily exceed the amount of tax the government will collect this year

It is understandable, at difficult times like this, to grasp for positive signs. Human nature is such that we cling to hope. Last week, figures released by the Department of Finance showed the budget deficit at the end of June stood at €5.3 billion. The positives in the figures were that the amount of tax collected was both marginally ahead of last year and much better than had been forecasted.

These tax numbers masked the...

