Editorial view: The people have done their bit, now it’s the politicians’ turn

Tomorrow marks a welcome return to some form of normality for parts of the country. Tens of thousands of workers will return to employment as more of the economy returns to life, and at a greater speed following Friday’s announcement by the Taoiseach that the phased awakening from hibernation is being brought forward.
There will be some who fear that economic considerations and lobbying by vested interests have weighed more on the government...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team