Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Editorial view: Situation unfolding in meat plants is indefensible

The testimony of meat factory workers exposes an industry that has had a cavalier attitude to public health

16th August, 2020
We know by now that only diligent surveillance and social distancing will prevent the spread of Covid-19

Ireland is far from alone when it comes to outbreaks of coronavirus in meat plants. Germany, the US and Brazil are just some of the countries around the world that have seen very large numbers of cases associated with the sector.

The response by some operators here to outbreaks in their businesses has been to communicate openly and directly with the public, detailing when the cases occurred as well as the steps they have taken...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Editorial view: Put Brexit to bed so Anglo-Irish rift can be healed

The Hillsborough meeting was a good start, but both sides must move swiftly to avert a double shock from Covid-19 and Britain’s EU exit

Business Post | 4 hours ago

Official Ireland must take some responsibility for the local lockdowns

The government cannot appeal to individuals to do their part to fight Covid-19 if all the arms of the state are not doing the same

Business Post | 1 week ago

TikTok investment may put Ireland in crosshairs of US-China battle

€420 million investment would normally merit huge fanfare, but navigating between two economic superpowers is no easy task

Business Post | 1 week ago