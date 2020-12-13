Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial View: No-deal Brexit means Irish firms need all the help they can get

Plenty of resources will be needed to help companies survive the rigours of what’s coming after Britain crashes out of the EU

Business Post
13th December, 2020
Editorial View: No-deal Brexit means Irish firms need all the help they can get
Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has indicated to this newspaper that a scheme is being worked on which would see agri-food exporters supported

After a year that saw them blindsided by the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that Irish businesses may also have to endure a no-trade deal Brexit would strike most as particularly cruel. But life, as we are regularly reminded, is not always fair – and a hard Brexit appears to be the most likely scenario as this weekend draws to a close.

Irrational and wrong-headed though the stance of the British government might be, businesses and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg, its chief executive, co-founder, argues that Facebook’s success is down to great products and services

The Business Post’s view: Facebook case goes to the heart of free market ethics

The Business Post's View Business Post 4 hours ago
Facemasks and social distancing have been our reality since last March, but a vaccine could change all that. Picture: RollingNews

Business Post View: Defeating Covid-19 will be a victory for all of humanity

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley

Business Post View: Sinn Féin is scuppering its own hopes of a united Ireland

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
The weeks leading up to Christmas were always going to be particularly fraught, given the emotional, religious and cultural importance of the period in the Irish calendar

Christmas will be a test of our commitment to the common good

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1