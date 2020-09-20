Editorial View: Jobs disaster coming down the tracks unless government acts fast

If we needed any more proof of the threat to the economy posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the report on the front page of this newspaper today provides it.

The figures it contains are stark. More than 100,000 jobs are under immediate threat in the hospitality sector, it warns. Of the 265,000 people employed in the country's pubs, restaurants and hotels, 114,000 face losing their jobs permanently, because the owners of these businesses will be...