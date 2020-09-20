Sunday September 20, 2020
Editorial View: Jobs disaster coming down the tracks unless government acts fast

Today's figures of incoming job losses are stark, and the government must do all it can to protect Irish businesses

20th September, 2020
More than 100,000 jobs are under immediate threat in the hospitality sector following the decision to throw Dublin into lockdown

If we needed any more proof of the threat to the economy posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the report on the front page of this newspaper today provides it.

The figures it contains are stark. More than 100,000 jobs are under immediate threat in the hospitality sector, it warns. Of the 265,000 people employed in the country's pubs, restaurants and hotels, 114,000 face losing their jobs permanently, because the owners of these businesses will be...

