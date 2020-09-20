Editorial View: It's easy being green, but let's not rely on shamrock diplomacy

In March 1952, the then Irish ambassador to the US, John Joseph Hearne, dropped a box of shamrocks at the White House in Washington DC as a token of diplomatic tribute to President Harry Truman. In the 68 years since, the Irish-American relationship has become a thing of wonder in diplomatic circles.

The relationship helped to deliver the Good Friday Agreement, which has transformed the prospects and image of this island. It has harvested waves of US...