Sunday August 30, 2020
Editorial View: Hogan should have seen the writing on the wall

The famously shrewd politician should not have resisted his inevitable exit from the EU Commission after the Golfgate debacle

30th August, 2020
The inevitability of Hogan’s resignation should have been clear from the time the Taoiseach and Tánaiste first issued a joint statement a week ago

The ignominious departure of Phil Hogan as European trade commissioner is more than just the end of his political career. The manner of his exit, drawn out over a number of days when Europe’s top figures would rather be fighting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, has undoubtedly added to the controversy.

