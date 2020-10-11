Editorial View: EU must address crises beyond its borders

The European Union is consumed by some great internal challenges. One is Brexit, and another is Covid-19. A third is the shamelessness of Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, whose transformation from democrat to obstreperous autocrat is almost complete.

The EU is rising to these challenges in different ways. It has summoned all of its institutional high-mindedness and negotiating heft to address Brexit, leaving the British outmanoeuvred and bewildered. It is ready...