Editorial View: Cummings’s exit shows which way the political wind is blowing

So farewell, then, Dominic Cummings. The news that Boris Johnson’s chief advisor is departing 10 Downing Street so soon after Donald Trump lost the US presidential election has underlined the sense that major change is afoot in Western politics. The era of hard men who gleefully trampled over established norms of internal diplomacy appears, mercifully, to be in reverse, at least for now.
The disgraceful attempt to prorogue Parliament last year marked a low...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team