Editorial View: Budget must bolster business after Covid-19 plan found wanting

As Leo Varadkar admonished the country’s top public health experts on TV last Monday night, a glaring weakness in the government’s plan for living with Covid-19 was laid bare.
The Tánaiste and his government colleagues had asked, reasonably, whether four weeks of level 5 restrictions would be sufficient to adequately suppress the virus and what would happen afterwards if not.
They had also asked, however, questions that they themselves should...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team