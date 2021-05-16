Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: Vaccination campaign must stay one step ahead of virus variants

The campaign has to double its current rate of weekly jabs by next month if it is to reach its long-promised targets

Business Post
16th May, 2021
Editorial: Vaccination campaign must stay one step ahead of virus variants
The worrying news of a more transmissible variant comes as Ireland’s own drop in Covid-19 numbers is exceeding expectations, with case numbers and hospital metrics falling far lower than projected.

British nerves were fraying last week as our neighbours grappled with a sudden rise in cases of a new Sars-CoV-2 variant from India, known as B16172

On Friday, Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, confirmed that the new variant was even more transmissible than the B117 variant, and that it would soon come to dominate cases of the virus across Britain.

The fear now prevalent among much of Britain’s scientific community is that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A screenshot of the hackers’ message on the Conti group’s website: the ransomware attack on the HSE’s systems in the early hours of Friday showed that the risks posed by cybercriminals are immense.

Editorial: HSE attack shows the state must get serious on cybercrime

The Business Post's View Business Post 15 hours ago
The government needs to listen to the advice of its own experts, who have said that radical measures are needed to ensure that land is built on instead of hoarded

Editorial: Government must take radical measures to fix housing crisis

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
There is little doubt that the pharma industry is struggling to make enough vaccines to meet the expectations of a world desperate to put the pandemic behind it

Editorial: Dropping patents may not solve the global Covid vaccine crisis

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Arlene Foster was an insecure and often incompetent DUP leader, but she was a moderniser by the party’s dismal modernising standards

Editorial: DUP must beware of saying no to its own future

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1