Editorial: Vaccination campaign must stay one step ahead of virus variants

British nerves were fraying last week as our neighbours grappled with a sudden rise in cases of a new Sars-CoV-2 variant from India, known as B16172

On Friday, Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, confirmed that the new variant was even more transmissible than the B117 variant, and that it would soon come to dominate cases of the virus across Britain.

The fear now prevalent among much of Britain’s scientific community is that...