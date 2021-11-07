Subscribe Today
Editorial: Time to act before wind advantage slips through our fingers

Our outdated planning system is in danger of squandering one of our greatest natural resources, which could form a core pillar of our journey towards decarbonisation

Business Post
7th November, 2021
Editorial: Time to act before wind advantage slips through our fingers
An estimated 70 gigawatts (GW) of power could potentially be harnessed from our offshore territories – ten times the entire power consumption of the country. Piocture: Getty

The news that Equinor, the Norwegian energy giant, has pulled out of the Irish market is a blow to Ireland’s climate ambitions, coming in the same week the government formally published its new Climate Action Plan.

Senior government ministers, including Eamon Ryan and Michael McGrath, were quick to downplay the significance of Equinor’s exit but, privately, the energy industry is deeply worried. The core concern relates to the long-outdated regulatory and planning system...

