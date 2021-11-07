Editorial: Time to act before wind advantage slips through our fingers
Our outdated planning system is in danger of squandering one of our greatest natural resources, which could form a core pillar of our journey towards decarbonisation
The news that Equinor, the Norwegian energy giant, has pulled out of the Irish market is a blow to Ireland’s climate ambitions, coming in the same week the government formally published its new Climate Action Plan.
Senior government ministers, including Eamon Ryan and Michael McGrath, were quick to downplay the significance of Equinor’s exit but, privately, the energy industry is deeply worried. The core concern relates to the long-outdated regulatory and planning system...
