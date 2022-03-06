Subscribe Today
Editorial: Time for the government to wake up and act on need for energy security

The invasion of Ukraine will have profound implications for both energy and food security in Europe and governments need urgently to address these issues

Business Post
6th March, 2022
A step change in ambition for the delivery of renewable energy projects is required. Picture: Getty

Right now the immediate focus in Europe is, quite rightly, on condemning Vladimir Putin for his brutal invasion of Ukraine, introducing punishing sanctions on the Russian economy and rapidly sending aid to help alleviate the unfolding humanitarian and refugee crisis in Ukraine.

However, European leaders will also be aware that the crisis in Ukraine is going to have profound implications for both energy and food security in Europe and even the Middle East. Russia is...

