The Business Post's View

Editorial: State must take radical action to meet climate targets

The revelation that Ireland is to increase its greenhouse emissions this year puts the government under renewed pressure over its climate plans

Business Post
24th October, 2021
Editorial: State must take radical action to meet climate targets
The climate change targets in each sector, including heavy industry, will need to be backed up by radical actions if Ireland is in with any chance of hitting them. Picture: Getty

Revelations today that Ireland is projected to increase its greenhouse gas emissions this year marks a difficult start to the two five-year carbon budgets due to be announced this week, which are aiming to halve emissions by 2030.

Ahead of Eamon Ryan heading to the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow at the beginning of November, the news will be an unwelcome reminder that climate targets and climate action are still world’s apart.

The government...

