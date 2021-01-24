Subscribe Today
Editorial: State must move decisively to make travel Covid-proof

We will resign ourselves to six months of restrictions, but businesses must continue to be supported and schools allowed to reopen as soon as possible

24th January, 2021
After being criticised for easing the restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, and with vaccines on the way, the government has decided that it is better to err on the side of caution

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has provided grim confirmation of the likelihood of up to six months of further restrictions of some kind before there is any prospect of life returning to normal.

That is a harsh message for society to adapt to, after almost a year of living with Covid-19. But the rise in cases in recent weeks has cost the lives of more than 500 citizens and threatened to overwhelm our hospital system....

