Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: State must carefully pick and choose which NDP projects to prioritise

Inflationary pressures could scupper a large chunk of the National Development Plan’s €165 billion agenda, putting Ireland’s future prosperity and competitiveness at risk

Business Post
8th May, 2022
Editorial: State must carefully pick and choose which NDP projects to prioritise
Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure: officials in his department are finalising proposals which will seek to share the cost burden faced by contractors. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The inflationary pressures which have emerged across society over the last number of months have seemingly left no business or household unaffected. For the government, the impact is twofold, with the state having to endure not just the hurt of higher costs like the rest of society, but the pain of watching its best-laid plans suffer as a result too.

If ever the coalition needed a reminder of the difference between having a plan and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Michaell O’Neill, Sinn Féin’s leader in the North: the party received 250,000 first preference votes in the proportional voting system. Picture: Getty

Editorial: As unionist hegemony ends, nationalism isn’t the only thing taking its place

The Business Post's View Business Post
Elon Musk describes Twitter as a sort of global public square, and declares himself an “absolutist” on the issue of free speech

Editorial: It will be up to governments and not Musk to regulate Twitter

The Business Post's View Business Post
Inflation is a difficult political issue. It affects everybody, is caused by nobody and is nearly impossible to control at a national level. Picture: Getty

Editorial: Cost of living crisis cannot be blamed solely on government

The Business Post's View Business Post
Johnson’s defenders claim Partygate is too trivial an issue to force his resignation. But it is too late to make that argument. Picture: Shutterstock

Editorial: After all the lies, the party could be coming to an end for unrepentant Johnson

The Business Post's View Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1