Editorial: State must carefully pick and choose which NDP projects to prioritise
Inflationary pressures could scupper a large chunk of the National Development Plan’s €165 billion agenda, putting Ireland’s future prosperity and competitiveness at risk
The inflationary pressures which have emerged across society over the last number of months have seemingly left no business or household unaffected. For the government, the impact is twofold, with the state having to endure not just the hurt of higher costs like the rest of society, but the pain of watching its best-laid plans suffer as a result too.
If ever the coalition needed a reminder of the difference between having a plan and...
