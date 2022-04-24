Editorial: State must apply lessons learned during pandemic to manage refugee influx
The arrival in Ireland of up to 100,000 Ukrainian people fleeing the war must be handled compassionately and efficiently if it is not to turn the housing crisis into a full-blown emergency
When the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic became clear, the government, state agencies, private businesses and community organisations mobilised in an unprecedentedly cohesive manner.
Throughout the crisis, the government could rely on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to provide expert medical advice, while it later established the vaccine task force, chaired by Professor Brian McCraith, to coordinate the supply and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines nationwide.
The response to the pandemic over the past...
