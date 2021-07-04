Subscribe Today
Editorial: State must act decisively to meet country’s energy demands

The number of ‘system alerts’ warning of a shortage of electricity and possible blackouts has risen substantially

4th July, 2021
As part of the new tender, awarded to the ESB, the emergency power capacity has to be in place by mid-October and no later than the beginning of November.

As reported in this newspaper today, Eirgrid is set to spend in excess of €100 million to secure 200 megawatts of rented emergency power generation capacity this winter. The move comes amid heightened concerns that the country’s current fleet of power generation will not be enough to meet energy demand during the winter months.

In recent months, the Business Post has reported on the ESB’s decision to pull out of developing two gas-fired generators...

