Editorial: State must act decisively to meet country’s energy demands
The number of ‘system alerts’ warning of a shortage of electricity and possible blackouts has risen substantially
As reported in this newspaper today, Eirgrid is set to spend in excess of €100 million to secure 200 megawatts of rented emergency power generation capacity this winter. The move comes amid heightened concerns that the country’s current fleet of power generation will not be enough to meet energy demand during the winter months.
In recent months, the Business Post has reported on the ESB’s decision to pull out of developing two gas-fired generators...
