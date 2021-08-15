Subscribe Today
Editorial: Speed is of the essence in solving rural sewage crisis

Setting a deadline of 2027 for the wastewater issue to be fully solved is simply not good enough

Post Editors
15th August, 2021
Raw sewage is still being released into waterways in 34 towns and village in Ireland. Picture: Getty

It is hard to believe that it will take until 2027 for the disgusting practice of pumping raw sewage into Irish waterways to be eliminated.

It is seven years since Irish Water was established with the promise of making this a priority issue for the 50 towns and villages affected. It has dealt with 16 of the larger ones, but of the remaining 34 towns and villages with raw sewage outflows, 12 will have no treatment...

