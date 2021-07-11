Editorial: Solution to housing crisis must involve a reimagining of urban Ireland
To achieve the optimal outcome, it is important to identify what is wrong with our government’s current approach
The national effort to solve Ireland’s housing crisis tends to get bogged down in trying to tell the wood from the trees. If the property supplements are a guide, the housing market is booming: lavish homes on sale at mindboggling prices. There is evidence that lots of houses and apartments are being built, especially in Dublin.
In the real world, however, the government staggers from one knee-jerk initiative to another. The Land Development...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Self-regulation of gambling industry makes Ireland an outlier
During this heady summer of sport, the value that big bookmakers see in reaching the living-rooms of Irish homes has never been more obvious
Editorial: It is in Ireland’s long-term interests to sign up to OECD’s global tax pact
The Irish economy’s will be better served by being party to an agreement that will affect us either way
Editorial: State must act decisively to meet country’s energy demands
The number of ‘system alerts’ warning of a shortage of electricity and possible blackouts has risen substantially
Editorial: State must play a more active role in insurance reform
Insurance Ireland was found to have broken EU competition rules, and its delay in acting on these finding leaves room for more concern