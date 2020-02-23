Editorial: SF should be wary of pushing false narrative of ‘the old boys club’

The first day of the 33rd Dáil resulted in the election of a Ceann Comhairle, but no Taoiseach. Other than the revelation that the Ceann Comhairle‘s gown had never been dry-cleaned, the strident exchanges between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil got the most attention.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has complained that Fianna Fáil has disrespected the 535,000 people who voted for her party by locking...