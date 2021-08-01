Editorial: Setting up new climate courts cannot happen soon enough
With legal challenges against government climate policy decisions mounting by the week, time is of the essence
The student-led school strikes for climate that began in 2018 have been one of the defining developments of recent years, with young people all over the world calling on political and business leaders to show much greater ambition in tackling climate change.
It is hugely encouraging to see young people engaged in what will be the defining issue for their generation. But it is becoming clear the real battleground on climate action will be the courts,...
