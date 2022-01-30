Editorial: Sense of injustice remains 50 years on from Bloody Sunday

There have been too many Bloody Sundays in Irish history. In 1887, British police killed three protestors and wounded 200 more after attempting to break up a demonstration demanding the release of William O’Brien, the Irish MP, from prison. The day became known as “Bloody Sunday”.

More than 30 years later during the Irish War of Independence, the IRA’s killing of British agents and troops on November 21, 1920 and the subsequent reprisals...