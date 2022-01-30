Editorial: Sense of injustice remains 50 years on from Bloody Sunday
The British government’s plan to protect former soldiers from prosecution for crimes carried out during the Troubles will only deepen feelings of injustice
There have been too many Bloody Sundays in Irish history. In 1887, British police killed three protestors and wounded 200 more after attempting to break up a demonstration demanding the release of William O’Brien, the Irish MP, from prison. The day became known as “Bloody Sunday”.
More than 30 years later during the Irish War of Independence, the IRA’s killing of British agents and troops on November 21, 1920 and the subsequent reprisals...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: O’Halloran case illustrates the perils of doing business in China
As China’s powerful leaders increasingly behave in a capricious and unpredictable manner, more organisations and individuals like Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran are in danger of being caught in a nightmare no-man’s land
Editorial: Government faces a delicate balancing act in getting economy back on track
The government has succeeded in preserving thousands of jobs through its crucial support schemes, but as the schemes are pulled back, many businesses may find themselves in a vulnerable position financially
Editorial: Ordinary people did the right thing during the pandemic
The most flagrant violators of Covid-19 rules and restrictions were a handful of powerful people who seemed to think the rules didn’t apply to them
Editorial: EU must present a united front against Russian sabre-rattling
With Vladimir Putin massing some 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, it is more important than ever that the EU adopts a coherent defence posture