Editorial: Russian power play means we must increase self-sufficiency
Energy independence and increased defence capabilities are just two of the areas where Ireland needs to up its game
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to some difficult lessons for Europe. The most important of those so far is how exposed the continent has become, through its energy reliance on Russia. As a result, European member states have unwittingly been put in the position of continuing to fund Vladimir Putin’s war through the vast volumes of fossil fuel we buy from the country every day.
As Mark Mellett tells the Business...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Ireland needs to stand alongside Ukraine in its hour of need
The world has changed fundamentally since the invasion on February 24, and we must throw our lot in with the rest of Europe in responding to the crisis
Editorial: Time for the government to wake up and act on need for energy security
The invasion of Ukraine will have profound implications for both energy and food security in Europe and governments need urgently to address these issues
Editorial: Putin’s unprovoked war on Ukraine is immoral and odious
Absent a military response, the world community’s options are limited but not non-existent, with sanctions at the top of the list, as well as offering sanctuary
Editorial: Leaked Health tapes highlight need for transparency on public spending
Rather than denying the content of meetings without actually refuting them in substance, the government, the Department of Health and the HSE would be better off engaging on the public interest issues raised