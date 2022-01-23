Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: Ordinary people did the right thing during the pandemic

The most flagrant violators of Covid-19 rules and restrictions were a handful of powerful people who seemed to think the rules didn’t apply to them

Business Post
23rd January, 2022
Editorial: Ordinary people did the right thing during the pandemic
The great mass of the public, here and around the world, responded to Covid-19 with remarkable forbearance, common sense and respect for their fellow citizens. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The virus that causes Covid-19 is turning out to be a great social leveller. It recognises no distinction as to class, wealth, education, power, politics or nationality. To that extent – and perhaps only to that extent – we really were all in this together.

As has been demonstrated throughout the pandemic, it was not ordinary people who had a problem with quarantine restrictions or with the human obligation to get vaccinated, or didn’t give...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announcing the end of pandemic restrictions at Government Buildings on Friday evening. Picture: Julien Behal

Editorial: Government faces a delicate balancing act in getting economy back on track

The Business Post's View Business Post
The EU’s exclusion from last week’s talks between the US and Russia on the security of Ukraine was a needless concession to Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

Editorial: EU must present a united front against Russian sabre-rattling

The Business Post's View Business Post
It is now possible that the risk of Covid-19 may never again justify significant social restrictions. Picture: Getty

Editorial: Our relationship with Covid-19 may soon change for the better

The Business Post's View Business Post
The government brought in €68.4 billion in tax receipts for 2021, which was up 20 per cent on the previous year. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Editorial: Good news on tax receipts, but we must be wary of becoming too reliant on one source of income

The Business Post's View Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1