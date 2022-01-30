Editorial: O’Halloran case illustrates the perils of doing business in China
As China’s powerful leaders increasingly behave in a capricious and unpredictable manner, more organisations and individuals like Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran are in danger of being caught in a nightmare no-man’s land
Richard O’Halloran has lived for almost three years in an awful kind of netherworld. The Irish aircraft leasing industry executive was, to all intents and purposes, a hostage in a legal dispute involving the Chinese government and a Chinese company based in Dublin over an aeroplane. He had travelled to China to help resolve the issue, and was told that he could not leave.
O’Halloran was both free, in the sense that he...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Sense of injustice remains 50 years on from Bloody Sunday
The British government’s plan to protect former soldiers from prosecution for crimes carried out during the Troubles will only deepen feelings of injustice
Editorial: Government faces a delicate balancing act in getting economy back on track
The government has succeeded in preserving thousands of jobs through its crucial support schemes, but as the schemes are pulled back, many businesses may find themselves in a vulnerable position financially
Editorial: Ordinary people did the right thing during the pandemic
The most flagrant violators of Covid-19 rules and restrictions were a handful of powerful people who seemed to think the rules didn’t apply to them
Editorial: EU must present a united front against Russian sabre-rattling
With Vladimir Putin massing some 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, it is more important than ever that the EU adopts a coherent defence posture