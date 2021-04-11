Subscribe Today
Editorial: North’s leaders have a duty to address the causes of disturbing street violence

Success of vaccination programme in the North shows what can be achieved collectively if the will is there

11th April, 2021
The fact that their grievances are largely unaddressed in the third decade of the 21st century exposes a colossal failure of political, educational and community leadership

The violence that erupted on the streets of Belfast in the past few days is depressing, nihilistic and tragic. Children as young as 13 were among the rioters in loyalist areas of the city, allegedly goaded by cowards with a criminal agenda. As Naomi Long, Northern Ireland’s justice minister, correctly said last week, that is tantamount to child abuse.

The unrest involved a small number of people. But it illustrates the grievances that blight...

