Editorial: North’s leaders have a duty to address the causes of disturbing street violence
Success of vaccination programme in the North shows what can be achieved collectively if the will is there
The violence that erupted on the streets of Belfast in the past few days is depressing, nihilistic and tragic. Children as young as 13 were among the rioters in loyalist areas of the city, allegedly goaded by cowards with a criminal agenda. As Naomi Long, Northern Ireland’s justice minister, correctly said last week, that is tantamount to child abuse.
The unrest involved a small number of people. But it illustrates the grievances that blight...
