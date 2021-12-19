Subscribe Today
The Business Post's View

Editorial: Mixed messages from state agencies do nothing for our national standing

Eirgrid’s announcement that new data centres will not be connected to the national grid is the latest muddled policy message sent to important investors

Business Post
19th December, 2021
Eirgrid, the national grid operator, told the data centre industry that the greater Dublin region and large parts of Leinster and the east coast simply have no capacity for new data centres

As the Business Post reports this weekend, Eirgrid has sent shockwaves through the data centre industry by informing developers that it would not be able to provide new grid connection agreements for facilities in the Dublin region until 2028 at the earliest.

