Editorial: It is in Ireland’s long-term interests to sign up to OECD’s global tax pact
The Irish economy’s will be better served by being party to an agreement that will affect us either way
The image of a country in the eyes of the world is shaped in part by the company it keeps. For the past 50 years, Ireland’s global status has been defined by membership of the European Union, the world’s most influential club of free, modern, democratic nations. Our association with those values and that club reaps benefits for this country both tangible and intangible.
When the OECD announced last week that 130...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: State must act decisively to meet country’s energy demands
The number of ‘system alerts’ warning of a shortage of electricity and possible blackouts has risen substantially
Editorial: State must play a more active role in insurance reform
Insurance Ireland was found to have broken EU competition rules, and its delay in acting on these finding leaves room for more concern
The DUP risks becoming a bystander as the UK faces into an uncertain future
The DUP’s convulsions have less to do with outrage over language than with Brexit which it recklessly backed. The party may have to face the fact that its dominant role within unionism is coming to an end
Editorial: Ireland must be ready for corporation tax reform
The G7’s plan to set a global tax rate need not spell gloom for state’s coffers