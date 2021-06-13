Subscribe Today
Editorial: Ireland must be ready for corporation tax reform

The G7’s plan to set a global tax rate need not spell gloom for state’s coffers

Business Post
13th June, 2021
The G7 announcement is a milestone in the global effort to reform corporate taxation that has been under way for a decade. Picture: Getty

The industrialised world stands on the brink of a sweeping reform of company taxation. Last weekend, finance ministers from the G7 biggest economies agreed to set a global minimum tax of “at least 15 per cent” on the profits of multinational corporations.

They also agreed to enable many more countries to tax a share of profits earned by companies doing business in those markets.

The G7 announcement is a milestone in the global effort...

