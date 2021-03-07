Editorial: Individuals must face sanctions for financial wrongdoing too

Financial services is a complex world, full of arcane terminology and complicated products. At its heart, though, remains something very simple: trust. Whether it is a large corporation seeking advice on a takeover or an individual looking to invest their life savings, a bond of trust needs to exist.

The Central Bank’s decision to impose a fine of €4.13 million on Davy, the country’s largest stockbroker, exposes what happens when that bond of trust breaks...