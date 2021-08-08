Editorial: Hospitality sector failed again by government’s lack of clarity
Last week’s event in the Merrion Hotel exposed the difficulties hospitality businesses are facing while they try to operate under increasingly ambiguous rules
The rapid acceleration in the reopening of the hospitality sector announced on Friday should have been accompanied with smiling minsters, but instead came with an apology attached.
The regret expressed by Leo Varadkar at attending Katherine Zappone’s party in the Merrion Hotel came with a specific apology to hospitality businesses.
But in doing so, he has only highlighted how the sector has been failed in the last week.
