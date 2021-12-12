Subscribe Today
The Business Post's View

Editorial: Homeowners and tax payers let down yet again by poor building oversight and regulations

Once again, tax payers will have to stump up for poor building practices during the Celtic Tiger, as the defective wastewater treatment systems serving around 10,000 private homes around the country becomes the latest issue that must be fixed

Business Post
12th December, 2021
Editorial: Homeowners and tax payers let down yet again by poor building oversight and regulations
Just like the Mica problem in Donegal, householders will have to be given financial assistance to fix the wastewater problems in their estates

The state is preparing to set up a €2.2 billion compensation scheme to rebuild thousands of homes that are slowly crumbling due to the presence of defective Mica concrete blocks.

But as this newspaper details today, it is also facing the prospect of paying out hundreds of millions more to resolve the defective wastewater treatment systems serving around 10,000 private homes around the country.

This building controversy again involves a lack of state regulation and developers...

