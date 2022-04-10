Editorial: Holohan controversy raises questions about Dept of Health’s decision-making

The reaction to the now-aborted appointment of Tony Holohan to a new role in Trinity College Dublin has caught the government by surprise. Indeed, the actual details of the arrangement signed off on by Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Health, have come as a surprise too. And that is why Taoiseach Micheál Martin put a pause on the appointment and Holohan opted to pull out.

Holohan was to leave...