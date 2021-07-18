Editorial: History will not be kind to politicians who indulge in grotesque and false parallels
Mattie McGrath and Rose Conway-Walsh diminish horrific past events when they compare Covid-19 restrictions to Nazi atrocities and civil rights violations
The Covid-19 pandemic has entered its bogus historical analogy phase. Mattie McGrath, the independent TD for Tipperary, drew parallels several times recently between lockdown restrictions including certificates for the fully vaccinated and events in Nazi Germany.
“Is that what we have come to now? Are we back to 1933 in Germany?” McGrath said last week. In May, he accused the government of being an existential threat to democracy. “That happened in Germany in 1933,” he...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Amnesty for Troubles atrocities breaks international accords and puts peace process at risk
The British government is playing to its home audience by seeking to close down inquiries into killings during the Troubles, but the Irish government is right to oppose the move
Editorial: Solution to housing crisis must involve a reimagining of urban Ireland
To achieve the optimal outcome, it is important to identify what is wrong with our government’s current approach
Editorial: Self-regulation of gambling industry makes Ireland an outlier
During this heady summer of sport, the value that big bookmakers see in reaching the living-rooms of Irish homes has never been more obvious
Editorial: It is in Ireland’s long-term interests to sign up to OECD’s global tax pact
The Irish economy’s will be better served by being party to an agreement that will affect us either way