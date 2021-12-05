Subscribe Today
The Business Post's View

Editorial: History is made as the new republic of Barbados is born

The Caribbean island and former colony is arguably a more stable and united entity today than its one-time coloniser

Business Post
5th December, 2021
Editorial: History is made as the new republic of Barbados is born
Prince Charles, Sandra Mason, president of Barbados and Mia Mottley, prime minister, take part in a ceremony to mark the country’s transition to a republic.

The world gained a new republic last week, which is something that does not happen often enough. The Caribbean nation of Barbados brushed off the last colonial cobwebs and removed Queen Elizabeth as its head of state, 55 years after the island became independent from Britain.

The new head of state of Barbados is Sandra Mason, who used to be the Queen’s representative in Bridgetown and who was elected by the Barbadian Parliament last month as...

